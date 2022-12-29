Herman Davis, an electrical engineer, married Florence Brooks in September 1924 in Brooklyn. Herman married up, as Florence was from a prominent Jewish society family from Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood.
Their first child, Seena, a girl, was born June 10, 1925. A boy named Clive followed on April 4, 1932, to complete the family.
Life was good at 1321 Union Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Clive was thrown a curve when his mother died suddenly at age 47 on Nov. 2, 1950. Less than a year later, on Oct. 25 1951, his father died at age 54. Still a teenager, he moved in with his sister Seena, her husband, Jerome, and their daughter, Honey, at 75-54 255 St. in Glen Oaks Village. Despite these setbacks, he graduated magna cum laude from NYU. He continued to Harvard Law School on a scholarship and graduated in 1956. He became general council for Columbia records, a subsidiary of CBS at age 28. Soon he became president and was interested in the next generation of rock and roll. He is credited with signing some of the biggest stars of the era such as Janis Joplin, Billy Joel, to name a few. He was fired in 1973 for using company funds to pay for his son’s bar mitzvah. So he started Arista records in 1974 with continued success. He is credited with signing Whitney Houston at age 20 and saw her only hours before her death. Clive has been married and divorced twice and came out as bisexual in 2013. He’s still going strong at age 90 as chief creative officer of Sony.
