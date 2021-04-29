Morris “Moses” Weinstein was born in New York City on July 8, 1912. He grew up poor — his father, Louis, worked long hours as a clothing presser.
It took Weinstein seven years and a dozen jobs to work his way through Brooklyn Law School. His name was misspelled as Moses M. Weinstein in a college playbill once, but he liked the sound and adopted the name.
Weinstein married Muriel Maskalik (aka Marshall). They set up home on Dumont Avenue in Brooklyn in 1941 and had three sons. In 1951, they decided to move to Queens, to 138-33 78 Drive in Kew Gardens Hills. The young attorney entered politics and got along very well with city Mayor Robert Wagner, a Democrat, and Gov. Nelson Rockefeller, a Republican.
Weinstein was elected to the New York state Assembly in 1959 as a Democrat. He sponsored many popular bills that helped Queens and served in the powerful post of Queens County Democratic chairman from 1962 to 1969. In 1969, he was elected as a state Supreme Court justice. He later sat on the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court until mandatory age retirement.
He passed away in Florida on Nov. 30, 2007 at age 95. His Kew Gardens Hills home has since been leveled and rebuilt into a modern McMansion.
