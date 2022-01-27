Paul Joseph Walken was born in Essen, Germany, on Oct. 3, 1903. He went as far as the eighth grade and then learned the bakery trade.
At the age of 30, he saved up enough money to start a life in America, leaving by ship on Aug. 2, 1934. He opened a German bakery at 29-13 Broadway in Astoria, later moving to 29-17. He found love when he met Rosalie Russell Egan, originally of Glasgow, Scotland. They were married in 1936 and lived in an apartment at 30-83 29 St.
They had three sons, Kenneth, Ronald and Glenn. Rosalie was in love with show business and tried getting Ronnie and Glenn into TV soap operas. They responded, while the eldest, Kenneth, had no interest.
Taking the suggestion of a fellow dancer and actor, Ronnie adopted the name Christopher. More and better roles seemed to come to him. He could do it all, from comedy to drama, including one of the most beloved “Saturday Night Live” skits ever, in which he famously demanded more cowbell.
Rosalie and Paul eventually moved to the suburban life of Bayside, Paul passed at age 98 in 2001 and Rosalie at 102 in 2010. Looks like Chris will be around a long time, too, to give us many more great roles.
