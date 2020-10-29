New York City, NY (11385)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 46F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.