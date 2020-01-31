‘Maverick’ Jack Kelly began his ride in Astoria

The son of Irish immigrants, John Augustus Kelly Sr. was born in Lowell, Mass. on May 28, 1898.

After working as the caretaker for the famous Vesper Country Club, he came to New York City and met and married Annie Walsh, who was three years his senior, in June, 1920 in Queens.

Their first child arrived quickly. Nancy was born March 25, 1921. Their son, John Augustus Jr.. known as Jack, came six years later on Sept. 16, 1927.

Annie was a stage mother and pushed her children into modeling and acting as soon as they could walk. John Sr., a ticket manager in the theater business, bought the family a newly built home at 21-44 46 St. in 1930.

Eight years later, the family moved west to California, where Nancy and Jack both found successful acting careers. After several movie roles, Jack was cast as James Garner’s brother in the hit TV show “Maverick.”

Their childhood home is worth nearly $900,000 these days, but little else seems to have changed about it.