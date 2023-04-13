Maurice Fitzgerald was born Jan. 9, 1897 in Brooklyn, the firstborn of five children of Irish immigrant William Fitzgerald, a dry goods clerk, and his wife. The family moved to South Ozone Park around 1915.
Maurice left school early and became a postal clerk. He was active in local civic associations, which helped to lead to his election in the New York State Assembly in 1929. He married Catherine Walsh, 11 years his junior, in April 1930. They bought a humble house at 129-16 134 St. in South Ozone Park.
He rose to Queens County sheriff in 1937 and Queens County public works commissioner in 1942. He now had a family with a daughter and two sons when he was elected borough president of Queens on the Democratic ticket in 1949.
Gertz Department store President Harry Gertz invited him to vacation at his summer home at Silver Lake in the Adirondack Mountains. He accepted the invitation but died in the home of a massive heart attack on Aug. 25, 1951 at age 54, only two years into his term.
To remember him, PS 199 in Sunnyside is named after him, as is a playground in South Ozone Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.