James Thomas Murphy was born in County Mayo, Ireland, in 1925. In September 1948, at age 23, he came to America on the SS Marine Falcon.
He settled in Woodside, which was a welcoming haven for Irish immigrants. While partying at a dance in the Rockaways he met a young lass named Mary, who had immigrated from Galway in 1951.
They married and set up their home in a three-family house at 32-25 58 St.
Their first child, Mary, was born on June 14, 1959. Three more children were to follow. Dad James was a city bus driver and mom worked as a waitress. By 1965 they had outgrown the apartment. They put their money together and moved out to Queens Village that year. Mary attended Catholic elementary school.
While watching Channel 7 anchorwoman Rose Ann Scamardella, her mother turned to her and said, “You could so this.” After graduation from Queens College in 1981, Mary quit her job as receptionist at a nursing home when her brother helped her get an entry-level job at WPIX Channel 11.
She never looked back. As an investigative reporter she was there for all the front-page stories of the 1980s and ’90s. After many Emmys and other awards she settled down and married NYPD Officer Thomas Santino in 1992. She has remained active, still covering the news for us.
