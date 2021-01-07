Jacob “Jack” Ingerman married Minnie Crown on Oct. 20, 1928 in Brooklyn. Their first son, Arthur, was born March 9, 1931. Five years later to the day on March 9, 1936 their son Martin was born.
They originally lived in Brooklyn. After World War II Jack, who sold auto accessories on Queens Boulevard in Briarwood, decided to move the family to a garden apartment at 108-22 63 Road in Forest Hills.
They moved into a larger two bedroom apartment in a six-story building at 88-04 63 Drive in Rego Park later in the early 1950s.
Arthur, the brains of the family, went on to become a medical doctor. Martin decided to go another way — into theater acting and sketch comedy writing. Aunt Mary, Jack’s sister, was married to New York City Mayor Abe Beame.
Martin changed his name to Marty Ingels and, along with John Astin, had a breakout hit TV show, “I’m Dickens, He’s Fenster,” playing a wacky construction repairman. After his first marriage failed, Ingels married Oscar-winning actress Shirley Jones in 1977.
He became litigious during his career, always suing someone or being sued himself, and although active in TV, he never matched his earlier success. He passed away at age 79 on Oct. 21, 2015 in Tarzana, Calif., a part of Los Angeles named after the Tarzan books.
