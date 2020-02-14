Marie Maynard Daly, a pioneer in the chemistry field

Ivan Coakley Daly was born in Plymouth, Montserrat in the West Indies on July 3, 1897, a place that today no longer exists — made a ghost town after a volcano erupted in 1995.

He immigrated to America, settled and married Helen Page on June 21, 1919, in Corona. Ivan, a postal clerk, was able to buy a house at 104-06 32 Ave. in Corona. Helen gave birth to a girl, Marie, on April 16, 1921. In December 1924, she gave birth to twin boys, Ivan Jr. and Arthur.

Helen, who came from a family of voracious readers, read to Marie and taught her the value of books. Marie got her BS and MS at Queens College. In 1947, despite racial and gender bias, she was the first black woman in the country to receive a Ph.D. for chemistry at Columbia University.

Marie married Vincent Washington Clark in March 1961 in Greenwich, Conn. She devoted her life to studying the harmful effects of sugars, cholesterol and tobacco on the body. She later started a Queens College scholarship fund to assist minority students majoring in chemistry or physics.

Her mother, Helen, passed away in 1994, at the age of 97. Her husband passed away in Sarasota, Fla. in 2001.

Marie died in 2003, at the age of 82.

Her research and study have opened doors for today’s researchers to build on and make further advancements.