John McNally married Anna Capello in Queens on May 24, 1932. A son, John Jr., came along in October 1933, followed by a girl, Margaret, on June 24, 1935.
John supported the family as a sweeper for the New York City Department of Sanitation. They lived in a rented apartment in a house at 136-29 58 Avenue in Flushing.
Margaret, aka “Margie,” provided a way out for the family with her red hair, good looks and modeling gigs. In 1957, 23 million votes were cast in the contest held by Rheingold beer for “Miss Rheingold,” and Margie McNally won. Her picture was printed on the Rheingold beer can and seen everywhere. With the $50,000 prize money, she purchased a home for her and her parents at 62-18 Boelsen Crescent in Rego Park.
Modeling at a car show in New York, Margie met Robert E. Petersen of the auto publishing empire. He proposed on the first date and they were married on Jan. 26, 1963. They had two sons, Robert Jr. and Richard.
But with fame can come tragedy. Their sons were killed on Dec. 26, 1975 at ages 10 and 11, returning from a ski trip in Colorado in a private plane crash. To cope with the loss, Margie was very involved with philanthropy for youth. They also opened the Petersen Auto Museum in 1994. She lost her husband to cancer in 2007 and after struggling with breast cancer for decades, lost her own life on Nov. 25, 2011 at age 76.
