Malcolm Little was born in Omaha, Neb. on May 19, 1925 to Minister Earl and Louise Little. His parents were followers of Marcus Garvey and nurtured his principles of black self-determination into their eight children. Malcolm decided to change his name to Malcolm X to signify his real tribal name that was lost under slavery. When he became a Muslim he changed his name again, to Malik El-Shabazz.
Malcolm X was a prominent African-American Muslim minister and human rights activist during the civil rights movement.
According to New York City taxation and finance records, the Muhammad Temple of Islam Inc. purchased the home at 23-11 97 St. in East Elmhurst in 1960 from Charles W. Pollard and was granted a tax-exempt status on the structure. Malcolm X lived in the house until the morning of Valentine’s Day 1965, when it was firebombed.
Malcolm X was assassinated just a few days later — on Feb. 21, Nation of Islam members shot Malcolm 21 times while he was addressing the Organization of Afro-American Unity at the podium of the Audubon Ballroom in Manhattan.
Malcolm X had predicted he would be more famous in death than life. His words have proven true over the test of time.
