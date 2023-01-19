Helen Joan Szczepanski married Eugene Halpin in October 1942 in Astoria. Their firstborn, son Eugene Jr., was born in November 1944, followed by a daughter, Joan. Their third child, born April 4, 1947, was named Luke after Eugene’s father. They all lived in a three-story, six-unit building at 32-70 48 St. in Astoria.
Luke’s music teacher saw something different in him and suggested he would be good in acting. Eugene worked on the railroad while his mother took the youngster around for acting gigs. He got into acting in television and theater.
His big break came in 1963, when he was teamed with veteran actor Chuck Connors to star in “Flipper.” It was so successful a sequel was made in 1964 and NBC turned it into a weekly TV show that fall, running it until 1967. While shooting the series, the crews used five female dolphins (not porpoises). For the tail walk, a male named “Clown” was used. Luke proudly did his own stunts above and under the water.
Like many other child stars, he later was cast to the junk heap, though he did get some other roles and later worked as a stuntman and diver on sets. He was quoted as saying, “When your show’s over, nobody informs you that your career’s over, too.”
After battling cancer, Halpin was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016. Now 75, he lives in Rotonda West, Fla.
