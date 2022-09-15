Lori Loughlin was born in Queens on July 28, 1964, to regular blue-collar parents with no connection to the movie or TV industry, Joseph R. and Lorellee Loughlin. According to the 1964 Queens Telephone Directory, they lived in a very small two-family house at 91-11 69 Ave. which contained a little over 1,300 square feet.
Her father had been promoted to foreman with the old New York Telephone Co. Her mother stayed home as a homemaker. When Lori was 1 year old they purchased their first home in Oceanside, LI. A brother soon followed named Roy. Eventually needing more room they moved farther out east, to Hauppauge in Suffolk County, from where she graduated high school.
At age 11, Lori had started print modeling. Small acting gigs followed. She became a household name with her role in “Full House” from 1988 to 1995.
Trouble came home to roost on March 12, 2019, when she was indicted with her husband for paying $500,000 in bribes to secure spots in the University of Southern California for her two daughters. After she served two months in prison and was ordered to pay a fine and perform 100 hours of community service, nobody is sure where Loughlin’s career is going (she’s had one TV role since then).
But she has always been proud of her Queens roots.
