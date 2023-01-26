Lester William Polsfuss was born on June 9, 1915 in Waukesha, Wis. His parents divorced at an early age. To lift his spirits he took took up the harmonica, the piano and the guitar. Drafted in 1943, he was assigned to the Armed Forces Radio Network, where he worked with Bing Crosby and the Andrews Sisters. A self-taught guitarist, he had fingers that were so fast some said, “It was like watching a train go by.”
He met country-western singer Coleen Summers, who was blessed with a pure singing voice. They fell in love and were married in 1949. Professionally he changed his name to Les Paul and suggested she change hers to Mary Ford. They were hired by NBC to do a radio show in 1950 called “The Les Paul Program” in New York.
They maintained a multitrack, “sound on so
und” recording studio — a technique he invented — at 40-15 81 St. in Jackson Heights. Paul was a pioneer in the creation of electric guitars, and is the only person in both the Rock & Roll and National Inventors halls of fame. Paul and Ford produced a string of hit songs and moved into their own home in Mahwah, NJ, in 1953.
Ford passed away in 1977. Paul continued to perform into his 90s. He passed away on Aug. 12, 2009. Paul was called a unmatched legend in the recording industry.
