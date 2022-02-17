Edwin Fletcher “Teddy” Horne Jr. married Edna Louise Scottron on Nov. 17, 1915, in Brooklyn.
On June 30, 1917, they were blessed with a baby girl they named Lena Mary Calhoun Horne. Sadly, the marriage did not work and they were divorced in 1921.
Edna and Lena continued to live with family relatives in Brooklyn. Lena’s beauty and talent were recognized early as she found work in the Cotton Club. While still 19 years old, she married Louis Jordan Jones, son of a Baptist minister and brother of a Pittsburgh city councilman, in January 1937. She gave him a daughter and then a son. Her new husband had political ambitions for himself and preferred she stay a wife and not an entertainer.
They divorced in 1944 and her career skyrocketed. In 1945, she purchased a 60-by-100 property at 112-45 178 St. in the ritzy neighborhood called Addisleigh Park in South Jamaica. Quietly, while in Paris, she married Lennie Hayton, a white Jewish musician, in December 1947. There were about 30 states in America that opposed interracial marriage at that time. In 1950 she broke the news to the world.
Although they eventually separated, she and Hayton remained married until his death in 1971. Public records show she owned the Queens property in her own name from 1945 to 1964. With a body of great works to her credit, Horne died on May 9, 2010, one month short of her 93rd birthday, in Woodland Hills, Calif.
