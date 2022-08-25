Alberto Leguizamo, born in 1936, and Luz Marina Pelaez, born in 1941, both in Colombia, fell in love and got married. At age 19, Luz gave birth to a son, John Alberto, on July 22, 1960 in Bogota.
They came to the United States in 1964. Alberto worked long hours as a waiter. A brother, Sergio, was born, followed by sisters Maria and Emily. For additional income, Alberto bought a tired-looking old 1910-built 2,350-square-foot two-family home from the Genuino and Cliento family at 44-07 74 St. in Elmhurst.
When John was 10 his parents divorced, and he split his time living with his mother in a apartment building nearby at 86-11 Whitney Ave. Apt. 4A.
At Murray Bergtraum High School, a guidance teacher suggested he channel his talkative personality into acting. His first screen appearance was in Madonna’s 1983 “Borderline” video. He continued to pursue his dreams by going to acting schools and started doing stand-up comedy.
It was his role as Luigi in the film “Super Mario Brothers” that got him noticed, and his career took off. Married since 2003 to Justine Lara Maurer, Leguizamo does it all: comedy, acting, producing and screenwriting. The 74th Street home was last sold for $525,000 in 2011 and is estimated to be worth $1,180,000 today.
