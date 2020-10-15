Vito Romita immigrated to America in 1921. Armed with only a third-grade education he worked as an ice man, got married and lived in an apartment on Ellery Street in Brooklyn.
John Romita was born on Jan. 24, 1930, the first of five children. A gifted artist, he entered the comic book industry shortly after graduation from Manhattan’s School of Art Design, working on the comic Famous Funnies.
He married Virginia Bruno in 1952 and bought a house at 103-20 217 Lane in Queens Village. The couple raised two boys there and later took in his parents.
Romita toiled as a penciler in romance comics for DC Comics for eight years before hooking up with Marvel Editor Stan Lee. A relationship was formed when he took over The Amazing Spider-man.
Romita also served as Marvel Comics’ art director in the 1970s and 1980s.
After the death of his father in 1984, they moved to Bellerose Terrace, a hamlet just over the city line in Nassau County. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree as Romita’s son John Jr. has become a noted comic artist himself.
