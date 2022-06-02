Ewart Guinier met Eugenia “Genii” Paprin in the Hawaii Territory while they were members of the Hawaii Communist Party. They were married in 1945.
Ewart Guinier ran for borough president of Manhattan in 1949 on the American Labor Party ticket, the first Black man of any party to ever run for the office.
Three daughters were born of the marriage: Carol “Lani” Guinier on April 19, 1950. In 1956, the family purchased a 989-square-foot house at 114-38 204 St. in St Albans. Lani graduated third in her class at Andrew Jackson High School in Cambria Heights. She had been determined to have a career in law since the age of 12, when she saw on TV James Meredith being escorted into the University of Mississippi by federal guards. She graduated Yale Law School in 1974. She went to the District of Columbia in 1981 and was active in the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, winning 31 of 32 cases she argued for it.
She was rewarded by being nominated by President Clinton for assistant attorney general for civil rights in 1993. However, she was dubbed “the Quota Queen,” though she said she opposed quotas, and was eventually forced to have her nomination pulled for consideration. She remained active in civil rights, teaching at many colleges.
Guinier passed away at 71 on Jan. 7, 2022. Her childhood home appears to be getting swallowed up by nature in a recent photo.
