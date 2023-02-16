Alphonso and Bessie Moseley’s only child, Winston, was born on March 2, 1935. He grew up in Harlem on West 145th Street.
In 1961, he married Elizabeth Grant, a registered nurse and they had three children. They bought a 22-by-91-foot house with a corner lot at 133-19 Sutter Ave. in South Ozone Park.
But Moseley was no good. On March 13, 1964 he was driving around in his Chevy Corvair looking to rob or hurt someone. He saw a barmaid closing a tavern in Hollis and decided to follow her home to Kew Gardens. He stabbed the woman, Kitty Genovese, and robbed her of $49 dollars. A neighbor heard the noise and scared him off.
But he returned, raping her and continuing to stab her to death. Weeks later he was picked up on an unrelated crime and the police noticed his car was exactly the same as the one seen at the scene of the murder. He confessed to the crime along with two other unsolved murders plus various robberies. He assumed he would be determined criminally insane. He was convicted of first-degree murder instead. He never showed remorse and was repeatedly denied parole. He died in Clinton Correctional Facility upstate on March 28, 2016. Serving 52 years in prison made him one of the longest-serving inmates in the state penal system.
