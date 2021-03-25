Melinda Katz was born on Aug. 19, 1965 to Jeanne Peiluck and David Katz. She has three older brothers, and the family lived at 67-42 Ingram St. in Forest Hills.
The year after Melinda was born, her mother founded the Queens Council on the Arts. She passed away only four years later. Melinda’s father, originally from Indiana and a graduate of The Juilliard School of Music, had founded the Queens Symphony Orchestra in 1953 with a budget of $153, giving three concerts a year at Forest Hills High School. At the time of his death in 1987, he was performing 47 concerts a year with a $700,000 budget.
Melinda Katz graduated summa cum laude with a BA from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where she was named a Commonwealth Scholar, and later earned a JD from St. John’s Law School.
Katz has served a long career in politics: She was the District 28th state Assemblymember from 1994 to 1999, the 29th District City Councilmember from 2002 to 2009 and the Queens borough president from 2014 to 2020. She now serves as the Queens district attorney.
And she still lives in her childhood home on Ingram Street, now with her two sons.
