Eighteen-year-old Freda Goldberg married wealthy Boston dress manufacturer Bernard Benjamin Wolfson in 1942 in Massachusetts. On Sept. 29, 1942 a daughter, Madeline Gail Wolfson, was born.
After two years the couple divorced. Freda wanted to pursue a career in acting and moved to New York City. Madeline was sent off to a boarding school in Bristol, Penn.
In 1952, Freda fell in love and married a wealthy executive named Hiller Kahn. They bought a new home at 199-04 Romeo Court in Holliswood, in a country-like Queens setting. Kahn adopted Madeline and she became Madeline Kahn. She took piano and singing lessons and acted in school plays. She graduated Martin Van Buren High School in Queens Village in 1960 and continued in her desire to excel in acting at Hofstra, graduating there in 1964.
Kahn was naturally talented in comedy. She toiled in theater and eventually got a movie role in “What’s Up Doc” with Ryan O’Neal. Mel Brooks soon discovered her talents and she co-starred in blockbuster classics such as “Blazing Saddles,” “Young Frankenstein” and “High Anxiety.” She was nominated for two Oscars and won several other awards, including a Tony.
In the 1980s Kahn tried television and then bounced back to her roots on Broadway. Sadly, she was struck with ovarian cancer and passed away on Dec. 3, 1999 at age 57. She was cremated and her ashes given to family and friends.
