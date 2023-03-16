Gwendolyn Ifill was born in Jamaica, Queens, on Sept. 29, 1955, the fifth of six children born to Oliver and Eleanor Ifill. Her father, originally from Panama, proudly became an American citizen on Valentine’s Day 1957. He was a well-known and loved minister of the African Methodist Episcopal Church in Queens. Her mother was from Barbados. The family lived at 172-02 Linden Blvd. in St. Albans.
In the 1960s her father’s ministry work required the family to move to Buffalo, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. She graduated with a BA from Simmons College, a women’s school in Boston. She wrote for The Washington Post and The New York Times, covering the White House from 1991 to 1994.
In 1999 she started hosting “Washington Week in Review” for PBS, becoming the first Black woman to host a national political show. She was the co-moderator of the 2016 Democratic primary debate between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders.
But that November she passed away of breast cancer at age 61.
Ifill was honored in 2020 on a U.S. postage stamp. The ground floor of the site of her childhood home is now the popular Blue Dolphin Fish Market.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.