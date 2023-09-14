Rosario Baldi was born in Brooklyn on Sept. 7, 1914. He married Josephine Esposito in June 1936. Rosario worked as a porter for the Board of Transportation in Queens. They set up house at 125-17 Liberty Ave. in South Richmond Hill. Their first child, son Joseph, was born on Jan. 18, 1941. He was followed by Mary in 1943 and Patricia in 1946.
Joseph became a petty thief early on, burglarizing homes. Showing signs of mental illness he was treated at Creedmore State Psychiatric Hospital in Queens Village from April 1962 to January 1967. He studied carpentry there.
On Sept. 19, 1970, while robbing an apartment in Jamaica, he stabbed a woman to death to prevent her from screaming. Leaving no clues, he kept robbing homes in the Richmond Hill and Woodhaven areas. After an arrest and inadvertent release, he continued his spree in 1972 on March 18 and April 13, adding two more victims to his list. The final murder came on June 17. After a Sept. 5 robbery he was observed by a neighbor. The police patrolled the area, caught up to him and questioned him, which led to his arrest. He was dubbed “The Queens Creeper” and “The Monster of Queens” by the press.
Baldi was sentenced to 25 years to life and held at Sing Sing Correctional Facility. His parents moved to Catskill, NY, so they could visit him regularly. Never paroled, he died on Oct. 17, 2009 at age 68.
