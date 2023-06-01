Charles Favreau was born in the Bronx on Sept. 21, 1942. He graduated Fordham Prep in 1960. He fell in love with 20-year-old Madeleine Balkoff and married her in 1965. They moved to a brand-new 14-story building at 61-20 Grand Central Pkwy. in Forest Hills.
They had their only child, son Jonathan, on Oct. 19, 1966. Both worked for the Department of Education as teachers, Madeleine in elementary and Charles in special ed. Things changed when Madeleine passed away from leukemia in December 1978 at age 34.
Jonathan, a gifted child, graduated from The Bronx High School of Science. He went on to Queens College but dropped out, moving to Chicago to pursue a career in comedy. While in Chicago he landed a film role in a sleeper 1993 hit, “Rudy.” He moved to Los Angeles in 1996; made his breakthrough in “Swingers” and was on this way. His father has since remarried and lives in Forest Hills Gardens.
Favreau’s directorial debut was on the 2003 classic “Elf.” He has worked as an actor, director or in production on numerous movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including multiple “Iron Man” and “Spider-Man” films, and remains active in many projects.
