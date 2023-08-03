Walter Frankenheimer was born Sept. 20, 1893 into a wealthy Jewish family with five servants. He became a successful stockbroker and married a Irish Catholic woman named Helen Mary Sheedy on Feb. 20, 1929.
Their first child, John Michael Frankenheimer, was born on Feb. 17, 1930. Another son and daughter followed. They all settled down into a gorgeous home in the exclusive Malba section of Whitestone at 30 Boulevard Drive. John graduated from LaSalle Military Academy on Long Island and was captain of the tennis team and he considered a tennis career.
He got a job for CBS and directed 140 episodes of Playhouse 90. He found his calling and graduated to Hollywood film. He married Carolyn Miller in 1954. He specialized in social dramas and suspense, directing “Birdman of Alcatraz,” “The Manchurian Candidate,” “Seven Days in May” and “The Train” to name only a few. He remarried in 1963 to actress Evans Evans. His last film in 2002, “Path to War,” for HBO was nominated for several awards. He passed away suddenly at age 72 from a stroke following back surgery. His mark on the film industry will never pass away and his films are still popular today, viewed by a new generation of fans.
