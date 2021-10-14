Domenico (Dominic) Addabbo was born in Gioia del Colle, a town in the City of Bari in Southern Italy, on Jan. 1, 1896. He immigrated to New York in 1912 and became a citizen in 1918. He married and had two sons and two daughters.
After losing their first home to eminent domain so MS 210 could be built, the family bought a house at 81-21 102 Ave. in Ozone Park. Son Joseph Patrick, born on March 17, 1925, graduated St. John’s Law School in 1946 and pursued a law career.
He married Graziella (Grace) Salamone in June 1949. He became interested in Democratic politics and successfully ran for Congress in 1960.
Addabbo kept winning, serving the 5th District from 1961 to ’63, the 7th from ’63 to ’83 and the 6th from ’83 to ’86. He was very popular, beloved by the Italian Americans and others in his district. He never left Ozone Park, purchasing his own house at 132-43 86 St. His wife still lives there today.
He butted heads with President Reagan over out-of-control defense spending. He did manage to kill the MX and Pershing II missile funding. In 1985 he was stricken with liver cancer, and he died in 1986 at age 61.
His youngest son, Joseph Jr., is continuing his good work for the people as the New York State senator for the 15th District.
