William Vohs married Josephine Lange on Nov. 25, 1925. William was a successful electrician for Con Edison, which enabled him and his wife to leave Brooklyn and buy their own home at 118-31 198 St. in St. Albans.
On July 30, 1927, the first of their three daughters was born, named Elinor Joan Vohs in honor of William’s mother, also named Elinor.
As Elinor got older she got modeling gigs at the famous Conover Model Agency, which was one of the largest agencies of the time. With exceptional legs and a big kick, she became the youngest Radio City Music Hall Rockette at age 16. She dropped her first name of Elinor and used her middle name, Joan, for the rest of her life. She got noticed and received Broadway roles. In 1949 she got a Warner Bros. contract, so the family sold the house and they all moved to California.
She received parts where she was perceived as a dumb blonde. That was hard to shake off, and she resented it. She then adapted to television and received recurring roles in sitcoms “My Three Sons” and “Family Affair.”
After her acting career ended, she devoted the rest of her life to her husband and children, and the Sunday school teaching she had done all along. She passed away at age 73 in Tarzana, Calif., on June 4, 2001.
