Gerard Norman Springer was born in London on Feb. 13, 1944, the son and second child of Richard and Margot Springer. His older sister, Evelyn, was born Oct. 2, 1939.
The family immigrated to New York in January 1949 and settled in at 83-55 Austin St. in Kew Gardens, Apt. #2C. They were granted U.S. citizenship in 1954. Gerard got a BA from Tulane in 1965 and his JD from Northwestern in 1968. At Northwestern he met Margaret “Micki” Velten originally from Campbell, Ky., and married her on June 16, 1973 in Ohio. They had one child, daughter Katie, in 1976.
Springer’s political career included terms as a councilman and mayor in Cincinnati. He ran unsuccessfully for governor of Ohio in 1982. “The Jerry Springer Show” was launched on Sept. 30, 1991 as a political talk show.
However his new producer in 1994 decided to change it to tabloid sensationalism — and it worked. By 1998, he was beating Oprah Winfrey in the ratings with eight million viewers. In 2015, he went to podcast. From 2019 to 2022 he became Judge Jerry, using his law school education.
Sadly, he passed away April 27, 2023 after suffering from pancreatic cancer for a few months.
He will be largely remembered as the architect of tabloid trash TV.
