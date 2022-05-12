Herman Blatt, a Polish immigrant, married Frances Smith in January 1938 in Corona. Their first child, David, was born on Nov. 2 in Astoria.
Three more followed. The family moved to Brooklyn, where David graduated New Utrecht High School in 1956.
A singing group was formed in 1960 with Jay Traynor as the lead singer. In 1962 David Blatt replaced him and changed his name professionally to Jay Black. Jay and the Americans were on their way to success with songs such as “This Magic Moment.” Black was known as “The Voice.” He was married three times. He settled down with Andrea Francis in 1982 and bought a 2,400-square-foot home at 85-14 162 Ave. in Howard Beach. In 2006 gambling debts forced him into bankruptcy.
The trade name “Jay and the Americans” was sold by the bankruptcy trustee for $100,000, but Blatt continued to perform as Jay Black. By 2017, he could no longer take the stage, due to Alzheimer’s disease. He passed away on Oct. 23, 2021 at age 82.
