Scholem Minkus was born in Nova Alexandria, Poland, on Dec. 15, 1901. He immigrated to America in 1929 and married Mary Steinman in April 1930.
Although trained and educated as an engineer, he opened a stamp concession in Gimbels department store on Broadway and 33rd Street in 1931.
He became an American citizen in 1936 under the name Jacques Minkus. Two daughters were added to the family. In 1940 they outgrew their St. Johns Place apartment in Brooklyn and purchased a lovely home at 68-49 Juno St. in Forest Hills. In 1955 he launched the Minkus Stamp Catalog. It contains so much detailed information it is still used by stamp collectors today.
His youngest daughter, Beatrice, was the managing editor of his popular Minkus Stamp Journal until her untimely death from cancer at age 52 in 1989. At the time of his death in September 1996, he was a few month shy of his 95th birthday.
By then he had 38 stamp counter concessions. He never left Queens, living in his Forest Hills home until his death.
He was voted into the American Philatelic Society Hall of Fame in 1997.
