Jack Roosevelt Robinson was born on Jan. 31, 1919, in Cairo, Ga, into a family of sharecroppers.
He was the youngest of five children. The middle name was given in honor of President Theodore Roosevelt, who had died weeks before he was born.
In 1920, father Jerry Robinson deserted the family and his mother Mallie moved the family to Pasadena, Calif. Although he endured a life of poverty, young Jack excelled in four sports — football, basketball, track and baseball. He made history when he chose baseball as his sport and became the first man of his race to enter the all-white profession. In 1947 and 1948 he lived in a small, humble house in East Flatbush. In 1949, he received a $7,000 raise that raised his salary to $21,000. The family decided to move to a 60-by-100 property at 112-40 177 St. in the exclusive Addisleigh Park section of South Jamaica.
After his MVP award his salary was increased to $35,000 in 1950 ($376,000 in today’s money). After a poor 1955 season, he knew his days were numbered. He started building a six-acre estate in Stamford, Conn., to enjoy his retirement. He retired after the 1956 season. He suffered from diabetes, poor eye sight and a bad heart.
Six months after his old Brooklyn teammate Gil Hodges passed away at 47, Robinson died of a heart attack at age 53 on Oct. 24, 1972.
