Jacob “Jack” Israel Garfunkel was born in Brooklyn on July 9, 1908. He married Rose Pearlman in July 1937 and made his living as a wholesale sportswear salesman.
Their firstborn son, Jules, was born in November 1939. Their second son, Arthur, followed on Nov. 5, 1941. At that time the family left their Ocean Avenue apartment in Brooklyn and purchased their own home at 136-58 72 Ave. in Kew Gardens Hills. A third son, Jerome, was born into the family in June 1945.
Arthur took to singing as early as first grade. He became an ardent and passionate fan of the last-place Philadelphia Phillies, enduring decades of pain, but in fourth grade at PS 164 he met his future singing partner, Paul Simon. Paul became interested in singing after hearing Art in a school talent show.
From 1956 to 1962 the duo performed as “Tom and Jerry.” In 1963 they decided to perform under their real names, as Simon & Garfunkel. They released their first album in October 1964, but it went nowhere. However, a record producer remixed one of the songs, “The Sound of Silence,” and it was released as a single in 1965. It shot to No. 1, and the rest is history. They became one of the top duos of all time and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.
Garfunkel married model Kim Cermak, 17 years his junior, in 1988, and they had two sons. They are still happily married after nearly 34 years. His childhood home last sold in 2016 for $853,000, but is valued today at $1,080,000.
