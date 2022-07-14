Fiore Philip Rizzuto was born in Brooklyn on Dec. 17, 1891. He married Rosina “Rose” Angotti on July 21, 1912.
Their first child was Philip Francis, arriving on Sept. 25, 1917. Alfred “Fred” followed in 1920. Later two girls, Rose and Mary, completed the family.
Census records show Fiore was a dock watchman. He bought a 2,372-square-foot home at 78-01 64 St. in Glendale. Phil loved baseball at an early age. He left Richmond Hill High School before graduation to play ball full-time. He signed with the New York Yankees and made the big leagues in 1941.
While stationed at Norfolk, Va., in the U.S. Navy, he married Cora Anne Esselborn on June 23, 1943. His military records show he was 5-foot-5, though he was always listed in baseball reference books at 5-foot-6. But that did not stop him on the field, where he excelled. He was the American League MVP in 1950. His temper gave him a reputation of having a potty mouth. Yankee management asked him to curb it and he replaced it with his signature catchphrase “Holy Cow!” Tempers flared in August 1956 when he was released after 13 years to make room on the roster for veteran Enos Slaughter, who was actually older than him, to make the final push to win the pennant.
With no previous experience Rizzuto was put in the broadcast booth with Mel Allen and Red Barber, where he was not received well. But he became one of the best-loved broadcasters. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1994. He died in April 2007 at age 89. His childhood home is now valued at $1,145,000 and is a popular tourist draw.
