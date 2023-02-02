Hermon Atkins MacNeil was born in Massachusetts on Feb. 27, 1866. In 1886 he became an instructor in industrial art at Cornell University.
He married fellow sculptor Carol Brooks in 1895. Their first son, Claude, was born in 1900 and Alden was next in 1902. The same year they purchased a home at 579 North Blvd. in College Point. In 1913 the house was renumbered to 121-05 Fifth Ave.
At ancestry.com, the 1910 U.S. Census lists him as mulatto (an outdated term meaning a person with some black blood).
For the next 45 years he made 250 creations. The most recognized was the U.S. standing-liberty quarter minted from 1916 to 1930. One of his last great accomplishments was the Pony Express statue in Missouri in 1940.
Neighbors remember MacNeil as just a regular guy, nothing special. He did not carry an air of celebrity status. His wife passed away in Jamaica Hospital on June 22, 1944. He followed her on Oct. 2, 1947, at age 81. A park on the water in College Point was renamed in his honor in 1966.
The nearby house and studio were razed due to the high value of the land for development.
