Henry Leroy Willson was born July 31, 1911 in Pennsylvania, the second and youngest son of Horace and Margaret Willson. Horace was an executive in the Columbia Phonograph Co., the forerunner of todays CBS Records. When he became the company president in 1922, the family moved to the Forest Hills Gardens Inn. Soon they settled in 10 Holder Place, a 6-story 44-unit building in Forest Hills.
Young Henry was exposed to Broadway theater and entertainment friends of his father. Eventually they moved into a 3,000-square-foot home at 97 Groton St. The family had a live-in African-American maid and cook named Sarah Horsey.
Henry started to write articles for Variety and Photoplay magazines. His wealthy father bought him a house in Beverly Hills to strike out on his own. He worked as a agent with a knack for discovering fresh new talent. He was a major player in creating the pretty boy beefcake craze of the 1940s and 50s. He would take everyday, handsome men with ordinary names and turn them into stars with powerful names like Rock Hudson, Tab Hunter, Troy Donahue, Rory Calhoun and Clint Walker, to name a few.
His lifestyle of alcohol and drugs caused his health to decline and he passed away at age 67 of cirrhosis of the liver. His tombstone reads: Star — Star Maker.
The Groton Street home is now valued at $2.2 million.
