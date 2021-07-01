Albert Azaria and Ruth Altcheck were married in Queens in December 1950. They decided to make their home at 98-34 64 Drive in Rego Park. Two daughters followed, Stephanie and Elise.
On April 25, 1964, a son named Henry Albert, “Hank,” was born. Albert, a successful dress manufacturer with brands Simon Sez and Sherwood Fashions, could afford to pay to send his son to the elite Kew-Forest School, the same school future President Trump had attended.
A lifelong huge fan of Jack Lemmon, Hank caught the acting bug at age 16. He hit major success voicing characters on “The Simpsons,” the hit animated series that debuted in 1989. He says he has done between 100 and 150 voices for characters over the years. In 1996 he won film fame as the over-the-top feminine, gay house servant to Robin Williams in “The Birdcage.” Azaria claims he modeled the character after his grandmother.
His parents retired and relocated to Miami, but Hank stayed a New Yorker and bought an estate in Westchester, which he is currently offering to sell for $3.25 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.