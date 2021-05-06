Burton Pugach was born in the Bronx on April 20, 1927, the only child of Russian immigrants Paul and Anna. He became a brilliant attorney, who built a practice as an ambulance chaser (which some consider an outdated term). He married Francine Reiffen in June 1951 and bought a beautiful home in New Rochelle, NY, and started a family. He had it all until he met the stunningly beautiful Linda Riss in 1957.
The smitten Pugach got a quickie Alabama divorce from his wife and chased Linda relentlessly. She rejected him. He hated to lose and paid three men to blind her with lye in June 1959. Convicted, he was sentenced to prison for 30 years, but served only 14 for good behavior.
Upon his release in 1974 he continued his chase of Linda and married her. They became a media sensation.
They lived at 98-01 67 Ave., Apt. 4D, in Rego Park until her death in 2013 and his in 2020. Pugach was disbarred due to his felony conviction, but left an estate worth $15 million.
