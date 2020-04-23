Born as Jack Ryan to Ellen Josephine O’Brien and U.S. Steel’s Isthmian Steamship Co. ship surveyor William Lawrence Ryan in December 1920, actor Jack Lord was the second of four sons and one daughter. The family lived in a 20-by-100 foot semi-attached home at 95-28 125 St. in South Richmond Hill, which is now owned by Drepaul and Parabatie Gulcharran with a tentative assessment value of $489,000, according to the city Finance Department.
Lord, better known by all as “Jack,” graduated John Adams High School in Ozone Park in June 1938 and joined the U.S. Merchant Marines during World War II.
Lord joined the Meisner Actors Studio in 1949. In August of that year, he legally changed his name to Graydon Joseph Lord; however, his nickname stuck and he was known in the business as Jack Lord. Also in 1949, he married fashion designer Marie De Narde, who was 15 years his senior.
Lord gained fame in his role as a CIA agent in “Dr. No,” the 1962 James Bond movie. But he was dropped by producers for later films for fear his good looks would overshadow Bond’s. In 1968, he landed the role of Detective Steve McGarrett in “Hawaii-Five O,” which ran until 1980. He spent the rest of his life in Hawaii following the show.
Lord passed away in 1998 after battling Alzheimer’s disease for eight years, and his wife followed in 2005 at the age of 100.
