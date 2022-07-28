Alexander Boston Cambridge was born in Anna Regina in then-British Guiana on Jan. 14 1901.
He married Sarah Olivia Muller in April 1926. Their first child was a girl named Sandine, born Jan. 26, 1929. A son, Godfrey MacArthur, was born Feb. 26, 1933. Census records show their father’s occupation to be trucking helper.
Godfrey’s parents rented a place at 33-20 100 St. in Corona. Education was extremely important and he was sent to Nova Scotia, Canada, to live with his grandparents because his parents felt the NYC school system to be insufficient. At age 13, Godfrey returned to New York in time to attend Flushing High School.
He received a scholarship to go to Hofstra University to study medicine. After three years he decided he would become a comic and an actor. He was a smash hit in both stand-up comedy and movies, known for films such as “The Last Angry Man” and “The President’s Analyst.” He also appeared on several hit TV shows.
While on the set of making a movie in which he was playing Idi Amin, he passed away of a heart attack at only 43.
Cambridge’s childhood home last sold in 1998 for $208,000 but is valued at $1,189,000 today. He was buried in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles.
