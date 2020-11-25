Gloria Bergman was born in Pittsburgh on March 31, 1927 the daughter of Oscar Bergman, a draftsman, and wife Rose.
Both a teacher and a performer, on Oct. 20, 1951 she married Theodore “Ted” Okon. She came to New York City as an accomplished, gifted lounge singer. Recognized for her sparkling personality, she became the warm, friendly WPIX weather girl as the 1950s turned into the 1960s.
The family moved into a new cooperative apartment at 10-24 166 St. in Whitestone in 1958. Okon became an early role model for young women as she juggled a profession, a family and community volunteer work.
She was also the spokesperson for Arnold bread for many years.
The youngest of her three sons, Tom, became famous during the 1979 Super Bowl in the classic “Coke and a Smile” commercial featuring football legend “Mean” Joe Greene of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
After retiring Okon moved upstate to Warwick, NY. She passed away on Oct. 22, 2012 in Trumbull, Conn. at age 85.
