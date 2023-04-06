Gilberto Valle II married Elizabeth Lopez in 1983. Their son Gilberto III was born April 14, 1984, in Queens.
His parents were always either fighting or not talking, according to his book. His father always had two television sets on together. One had the Yankee game and the other was the Mets. In 1989, at age 5, his parents split up. He lived at 85-25 60 Drive in Middle Village.
He loved baseball and otherwise had a normal childhood. He graduated from Archbishop Molloy High School in Briarwood and went on to University of Maryland, graduating with a degree in psychology in 2006. Later that year he was appointed to the New York City Police Department.
He met Kathleen Mangan on OK Cupid. According to ancestry.com they were married on June 19, 2012. Their daughter was born later that year.
They lived comfortably in an apartment in Forest Hills. Suddenly his wife discovered his twisted fantasy posts on a website about cannibalism, earning him the tabloid nickname “Cannibal Cop.” She promptly had him arrested on Oct. 25 2012, and divorced him in Carson City, Nev., on Sept. 10, 2013.
He was convicted and spent seven months in solitary confinement and 21 months overall. The case later was overturned and he was released. He became a novelist and she moved to Nevada.
