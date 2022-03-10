Giovanna Scoglio was born on March 3, 1934 in Liverpool, Merseyside, England to Pietro Scoglio from aristocracy in Messina, Sicily, and Eileen O’Sullivan, a 17-year-old Irish beauty.
They lived in Sicily and soon recognized their daughter’s beauty and potential as an actress. They decided to move to New York. Giovanna arrived on the ship Vulcania to her new home at 15-07 Parsons Blvd. in Whitestone.
She attended and graduated from Bayside High School in the class of 1952. She studied at the Stella Adler acting studio in Manhattan. In 1954 Universal Studios recognized her potential and signed her to a contract. They changed her name to Gia Scala. She was paired with the top male leading men of the 1950s. She is best remembered for the epic film “The Guns of Navarone.”
Her life started to go into a tailspin when her mother, to whom she was extremely close, passed away in October 1957. Her depression was treated with alcohol and pills, which made things only worse. She was fired from the studio. She stayed close to her younger sister but on April 30, 1972, she passed away at age 38 in her Hollywood Hills home of a pill overdose — another sad Tinseltown statistic.
Her Whitestone home hasn’t changed much over the years and looks to be in its original condition.
