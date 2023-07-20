Eugene Allemand married Donna Coltrinari of Elmhurst in 1981. They moved in to a beautiful garden apartment complex at 22-39 78 St. in East Elmhurst. On Dec. 20, 1983 they were blessed with a baby girl they named Gia.
She was a model from the start, finding work doing ads for Johnson and Johnson and as a Gerber Baby.
Gia’s publicity bios said she was born in Howard Beach and she grew up in part on Staten Island. Her home was not a happy one, though, as her parents eventually divorced and she moved out to Manorville, LI. Her mother found new love, and Gia lived there with her and her stepfather.
At 19 she was encouraged to try modeling. She placed second in a Miss Hawaiian Tropic competition and was on her way. She appeared as a swimsuit model in Maxim in 2007 and was named Miss Bikini-USA’s Model of the Year in 2008. She also was selected as a cast member on the TV show “The Bachelor” in 2010 and started doing film work. But the pressures of fame took a toll, and Gia’s world crashed down when she and her boyfriend broke up.
Her family and friends were shocked when she committed suicide on Aug. 14, 2013, passing away at 29 when there was so much promise in her future.
