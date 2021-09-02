Geoffrey Arend Sr., of German-English descent, married Sabiha Khan from Pakistan, 11 years his junior, in 1975. Together they were the founders of the world famous publication Air Cargo News, the top Air Cargo publication.
They purchased a 40-by-100 corner property at 80-58 192 St. in Hollis soon after. On Feb. 28, 1979, they were blessed with a baby boy, Geoffrey Rashid Arend Jr.
Geoffrey graduated from LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts. His unique look and voice got him noticed quickly. With all the love and support parents could give, he was all in with a career in acting.
Starting as a voice actor progressing to serious acting roles. He is known as Ethan Gross on ABC’s “Body of Proof” starring Dana Delaney, and as Matt Mahoney on “CBS Madam Secretary” opposite Tea Leone. Arend is now set to appear in Amazon Prime’s series “Goliath” opposite Billy Bob Thornton. He was married for 10 years to actress Christina Hendricks, known for “Mad Men” and “Good Girls.”
Geoffrey Arend’s childhood home is valued at $ 1.1 million today.
