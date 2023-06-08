Chaim Witz was born in Haifa, Israel, on Aug. 25, 1949 to Ferenc “Feri” and Flora “ Florence” Witz. In 1957, at age 8, he left with only his mother and immigrated to New York. Chaim changed his name to Gene Klein, adopting his mother’s maiden name. They settled into an apartment at 33-51 84 St. in Jackson Heights.
Gene attended PS 92 and Pulitzer JHS 145 before going on to Newtown High School, where he sang in the choir. As a teen he led an alcohol- and drug-free life, never wanting to shame or disappoint his mother. He played at the Beehive Club on Northern Boulevard in Flushing, adopted the stage name Gene Simmons and practiced the guitar for hours on end. He played in various bands while selling old used comic books to make money.
He formed a rock group called Wicked Lester, eventually leading to the “ultimate rock band,” KISS, which released its first album in February 1974. The rest is history. Simmons has worn his demon costume and makeup since the 1970s, except for the band’s unmasked era from 1983 to 1996.
He married Playboy Playmate Shannon Tweed and they had two children. Always involved in new projects, he shows no sign of slowing down. KISS was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.
