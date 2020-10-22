Actor Sid Caesar was born in Yonkers, NY on Sept. 8, 1922.
The youngest of three sons of luncheonette owners Max and Ida Caesar, Sidney was a saxophone player who wanted to study music until he met producer Max Liebman while serving time in the Coast Guard. Liebman saw more than just musical potential in Caesar and promoted him in Broadway productions and backed him in “Admiral Broadway Revue,” which started airing in January 1949.
That same year, he moved his family into the brand-new Rego Park apartment building Walden Terrace at 98-10 64 Ave. The convenience of the subway got him to work at the old International/Park Theater at 5 Columbus Circle in under 30 minutes.
Unlike the typical tubby, short or scrawny funnymen of the day, Caesar was tall, handsome and strong. He was an “avant garde” uninhibited sketch comic who could mimic sounds of machines and many foreign languages even though he couldn’t speak any of them. In February 1950, he began the successful “Your Show of Shows” at NBC. The gig earned him $3,500 a week, more money than the average American made in a year.
After the death of his mother, Ida, in January 1951 he bought a house in the Kings Point section of Great Neck, LI. His wife of 67 years, Florence, passed in 2010 and he followed in 2014 at age 91.
