Geraldine Ferraro was born upstate in Newburgh, NY, on Aug. 26, 1935 to first-generation immigrants Dominick and Antonetta Ferraro. Life was good as her father owned two restaurants, but he suddenly passed away from a heart attack on May 29, 1944, just days before his 46th birthday.
Geraldine was only 8 years old. Her mother moved her and her brother to the South Bronx and worked as a seamstress.
Ferraro graduated college and became a schoolteacher in Astoria. She met John Zaccaro, and they became engaged in 1959 and married in July 1960. They moved into an apartment building at 110-45 Queens Blvd. in Forest Hills. She continued to advance herself, passing the bar in 1961 to become a lawyer. She had her first child, a daughter named Donna, the next year. A boy and another girl soon followed, making it necessary to look for a house. They bought a lovely one at 22 Deepdene Road in the Gardens section of Forest Hills.
Ferraro worked civil cases in her husband’s real estate business for 13 years, keeping her maiden name in honor of her mother who supported the family during hard times. She entered politics, won a seat in Congress and was selected as the vice presidential candidate for Democrat Walter Mondale in 1984. They lost, but she continued to do good work until she contracted multiple myeloma. She battled it for 12 years and died on March 26, 2011 at 75.
