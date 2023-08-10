Stanley Weithorn was born in Rockaway Beach on Aug. 28, 1924. He married Corinne Breslow in the Bronx in December 1949. They moved to Queens and made their home at 194-25A 65 Crescent in Fresh Meadows. First born was Lois on April 4, 1953, followed by their son, Michael, on Dec. 17, 1956.
Dad Stanley, a lawyer, became an expert leader in the field of tax strategies for non-profit organizations through creative lawyering. Because of his liberal causes, he earned a spot on President Richard Nixon’s infamous “Enemies List,” which he considered his greatest honor. In the late 60s the family moved out to Manhasset, LI.
After college, Michael moved out to Los Angeles and was a teacher for three years. He started writing for TV shows “Benson” and “Family Ties.” He never forgot his Queens childhood and decided to write a TV show with his friend, David Litt.
On Sept. 21, 1998 CBS ran the debut of “The King of Queens.” The show was a smash hit that ran nine seasons and 207 episodes. Weithorn was a writer, director and producer. He also has been recognized for his work on several other shows, including “Cheers” and The Wonder Years.”
Today “The King of Queens” is still a hit in reruns, as it is a timeless masterpiece of life in the borough.
