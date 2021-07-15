Walter Frank Schmelz and wife Mary lived in Hollis. In 1935, he was promoted to fire captain in the FDNY. They decided to buy a new home built on a large 50-by-115 foot lot at 179-07 Murdock Ave.
The marriage was childless and upon his retirement they decided to move to Patchogue, LI, a South Shore village in Suffolk County.
Singer Ella Fitzgerald, who won first prize at the Apollo Theater in 1934, became famous for her 1938 hit “A-Tisket, A-Tasket.”
She would become known as The Queens of Jazz. Fitzgerald fell in love with and married bass player Ray Brown in December 1947. They also fell in love with the Schmelz home with its beautiful gray fieldstone and brick facade.
For legal purposes, the records show the deed to the title was recorded in Brown’s name in 1949. That year they started a family, adopting an infant they named Ray Jr. Sadly the marriage broke up. Ella obtained a Mexican divorce in September 1953. She continued to live in the house until 1967.
Records show the beautiful home is worth $ 901,000 today.
