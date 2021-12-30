On July 21, 1937 Edward J. Burns, the third and youngest child of John Patrick and Josephine Burns, was born in Manhattan. He was raised in Astoria at 30-64 43 St.
In 1960 Edward married Mary “Molly” McKenna from the Bronx. Edward and his brother John Patrick Jr. joined the NYPD. Edward and his bride made their home in Boulevard Gardens at 55-25 31 Ave. in Woodside.
A daughter Mary came along. A son, Edward Fitzgerald Burns, was born Jan. 29, 1968.
The name Fitzgerald was bestowed as a gift of honor to his paternal grandmother’s maiden name. In 1970, Edward, an NYPD sergeant left Queens and purchased a home in Valley Stream. A third child Brian was born to complete the family. Tragedy shook the family on Oct. 6, 1981, when their beloved grandmother, Josephine Fitzgerald Burns, was hit by a car and killed in Astoria at age 69. Edward upon graduating college wasted no time entering the entertainment community.
His breakout role in “Saving Private Ryan” made him known as a solid “A” list actor. He made headlines again in 2000 when he purchased the late John F. Kennedy Jr. loft in Tribeca for $2 million.
Today he does it all from actor and director to producer and screenwriter. In interviews he always speaks proudly of his Queens and Long Island roots.
